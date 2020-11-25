Home

News Napoli CalcioMatteo Grassi - 0

Adani commosso in telecronaca: “Non mi sono mai sentito così inopportuno”

I più attenti avranno certamente notato la commozione di Lele Adani al fischio d'inizio di Inter - Real Madrid....
News Napoli CalcioMatteo D'Angelo - 0

GdS: “Diego jr ha scoperto del padre a causa di un conduttore televisivo! Lasciatelo in pace”

Incredibile il retroscena svelato da Tancredi Palmeri, collaboratore della Gazzetta Dello Sport. Su Twitter Palmeri ha infatti spiegato come...
News Napoli CalcioMatteo Grassi - 0

Marotta: “Per i suoi avversari era un’icona. Impossibile dimenticare le emozioni che ci ha regalato”

Il Ds Giuseppe Marotta, ha ricordato Diego Armando Maradona e le sue gesta, ai microfoni di Sky. Di seguito,...
News Napoli CalcioDanilo De Falco - 0

De Magistris ricorda Maradona a KKN: “Abbiamo proclamato il lutto cittadino in suo onore. Lo stadio si chiamerà Diego Armando Maradona”

Il sindaco Luigi De Magistris ha parlato a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli e ha ricordato Diego Armano Maradona. "È una...
News Napoli CalcioMatteo Grassi - 0

Vincenzo Salemme ricorda Maradona: “Le do del lei per rispetto. La ricorderò per sempre”

Il noto attore, Vincenzo Salemme, ha pubblicato una commoventissima lettera in ricordo di Diego Armando Maradona: "Signor Diego Armando Maradona,...
News Napoli CalcioMatteo Grassi - 0

Zanetti: “Maradona è unico per quello che ha fatto. Ancora non ci credo”

L'ex bandiera nerazzurra, Javier Zanetti, ai microfoni di Sky...
News Napoli CalcioMatteo D'Angelo - 0

Mertens, saluto da brividi: “Non sarò mai alla tua altezza, mi scuso se sono stato paragonato a te. Ciao idolo”

Passato e presente di Napoli nel segno di Diego e 'Ciro'. Maradona e Mertens sono due tra i beniamini...
News Napoli CalcioMatteo Grassi - 0

Butragueno: “Diego ha permesso al calcio di essere quello che è oggi”

Emilio Butragueño, ex bandiera del Real Madrid, ha ricordato così, ai microfoni di Sky, Diego Armando Maradona. "Ricordo una partita...
News Napoli CalcioNicolas Iannone - 0

Cambiasso: “In Argentina pensavamo che questo giorno non sarebbe mai arrivato, a Diego posso dire solo grazie”

Esteban Cambiasso, leggenda del calcio argentino ed ex campione dell'Inter, ha dedicato un pensiero alla scomparsa di Diego Armando...
News Napoli CalcioDanilo De Falco - 0

Assessore Borriello: “Intitoleremo lo stadio a Maradona. Già ho parlato con il Sindaco, da domani inizieremo a lavorare per questo”

L'Assessore allo Sport del comune di Napoli Ciro Borriello è intervenuto sulle frequenze di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli...
News Napoli CalcioMatteo D'Angelo - 0

SKY – Porrà: “Diego ha toccato il cielo e ci ha portati tutti con lui”

Giorgio Porrà, noto giornalista sportivo di Sky Sport, ha voluto ricordare Diego Maradona nel giorno della sua morte. Molto...
