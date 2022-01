Tuanzebe al Napoli, problemi burocratici da risolvere: quando sarà disponibile

Napoli and Manchester United working on paperworks in order to complete Axel Tuanzebe deal. Loan until end of the year for €500k fee confirmed. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 #MUFC



Deal expected to be signed this week between the two clubs, already ‘approved’ by Aston Villa as loan will be terminated. https://t.co/PXREhCe6yT