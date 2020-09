Sky – Il Tottenham scavalca tutti, fatta per Reguilon: obiettivo del Napoli, gli Spurs lo pagheranno 30 milioni

View this post on Instagram

[⚪️] Reguilon-Spurs, here we go soon! After the drama, @sergioregui deal is going to be completed soon: he’s joining Tottenham! 🌟 – The agreement has been reached on last hours for Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham. The deal is almost done, just needs to be signed. 🤝 – Tottenham are going to pay €30m to Real Madrid. Spurs board will accept both clauses asked by Real: ‘buy back clause’ [around €40/45m] and ‘pre-emption clause’ [if any club will made a bid for Reguilon on next years, Tottenham must call Real Madrid and they can match the bid]. 📑🚨 – Tottenham have an agreement with Real but now also with the player. Personal terms have been agreed on last hours with Reguilon and his agents, his contract until June 2025 is almost ready. He was also keen to join Manchester United, but Tottenham convinced him. 🇪🇸 – Personal terms were not a problem for Man Utd to sign Reguilon. But #MUFC board won't accept any of the clauses to bring the player back – this was the main issue. And also, Man Utd won't pay €30m [considering final price as €20m + add ons]. 🛑 The deal is ready to be completed, just need to be signed on following days. Here we go soon! ⚪️📲 [Tottenham are also working on Gareth Bale deal with Real Madrid – negotiations started 48 hours ago. More to follow soon 👀] #thfc #reguilon #tottenham #spurs #real #madrid #sergioreguilon #transfers #herewego #bale