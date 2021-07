UFFICIALE - Rottura del tendine d'Achille per Spinazzola: ecco quando tornerà in campo

Official. Italy medical staff just confirmed after today tests that Leonardo Spinazzola broke his Achilles tendon. He won’t be able to play for the next 5/6 months. 🔴🇮🇹



Spinazzola says: “I’m sure I’ll be back soon! Impossible is nothing with this team spirit”.



