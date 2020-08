Allan andrà all’Everton, presto sarà ufficiale, c’è l’accordo sull’ingaggio: 6 milioni all’anno

#Everton have offered €25M (20M + 5M as add-ons) #Napoli to sign #Allan, but De Laurentiis wants more and asks €40M (35M + 5M as bonuses). At €30M + add-ons they could close the deal. The brazilian midfielder has already agreed personal terms (€6M/year). #transfers #EFC https://t.co/8GIyP1EkFt