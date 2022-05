Sfuma un obiettivo del Napoli: è a un passo dal Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have reached full agreement to sign top Czech talent Adam Hložek, as per @berger_pj. Deal set to be completed for €13m plus add-ons, 30% sell-on clause. 🔴🇨🇿 #transfers



Leverkusen are still working on a deal to sign Mychajlo Mudryk from Shakhtar. pic.twitter.com/3m291SIRvO