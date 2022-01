La bomba: “Sedici milioni per Alvarez, affare in chiusura!”

Manchester City are confident to complete Julián Álvarez signing in the next days. It’s matter of details, taxes and add ons 🇦🇷🕷 #MCFC



River will receive €16m guaranteed plus bonuses [to be discussed] and asked Man City to keep Julián on loan.



📲 More: https://t.co/lL22Pyq4DU pic.twitter.com/OZuiivzeqo