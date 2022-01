Barcellona, il campione vuole lasciare subito: parla l’agente

Ousmane Dembélé agent Sissoko: “Barça are losing Dembélé on their own. They cannot use the threat that Dembélé will spend six months without playing if he does not renew now”, he told RMC. 🇫🇷 #FCB



"It's a kind of pressure that doesn't work against people like us and me".