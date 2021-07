Di Lorenzo re delle statistiche agli Europei: i campi in cui eccelle

Most tackles made by #ITA players in #EURO2020



◉ Giovanni Di Lorenzo (15)

◉ Marco Verratti (13)

◉ Jorginho (10)

◉ Manuel Locatelli (8)

◉ Rafael Toloi (4)



Only Oleksandr Zinchenko (16) has made more in the tournament than Di Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/nPsCxVPrlq