FOTO – Aggressione subita da Reinildo in Mozambico, era tornato a casa per le vacanze

🇲🇿 Reinildo Mandava (27) was attacked last night in Zambézia province, Mozambique.



He was attacked by unknown fugitives.



Reinildo is safe and is under protection from the authorities currently.



Mandava plays for 🇫🇷 @LOSC_EN in the #Ligue1 and back home for holidays. pic.twitter.com/jOFYkmCNWW