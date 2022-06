Kvaratskhelia pronto per Napoli: lo youtuber gli regala il dizionario georgiano-italiano (VIDEO)

📹When game recognizes game 🤩



🇬🇪 We gifted the 🐐 Khvicha #Kvaratskhelia a much needed Italian-Georgian dictionary amid his move to @sscnapoli 🇮🇹 a couple of weeks from now.👀



🔜🆕 Full vlog to be dropped on Saturday at – https://t.co/oVJrKJr4dy 💻



Don't forget to tune in!🔔 pic.twitter.com/RK0KjBTixI